Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana man

Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing northwest Indiana man, saying he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Gregory Hetrick, 60, of Dyer, in Lake County, was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, state police said in the alert. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, white, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Hetrick was last seen wearing a red hat and blue robe over a gray shirt with black shorts, and was using a walker.

Anyone with information about Hetrick is asked to contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000 or dial 911.