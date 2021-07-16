Indiana: 561 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death Friday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 561 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 760,103 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,514 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 426 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,628,580 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,623,059 Wednesday, the statement said. A total of 11,022,858 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

A mobile vaccination clinic is being held in Warsaw from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Saturday at the Kosciusko County Fair, 1400 E. Smith St., and in Kendallville from 3 to 8 p.m. today at the Noble County Fair, 580 N. Fair St., Merchants Building.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state, the statement said. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH and choose option 9.

As of today, 5,746,173 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,857,784 first doses and 2,888,389 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.