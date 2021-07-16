County retains broadband consultant

Allen County Commissioners took a first step toward addressing broadband issues across the county.

Commissioners Nelson Peters, R-1st, and Therese Brown, R-3rd, voted to approve an independent contractor contract with Sand Strategies LLC for broadband consulting services. The independent contractor is Zack Sand, who previously worked as the county’s director of government affairs.

Chris Cloud, the commissioners’ chief of staff, said Sand was involved with early talks of ways to use some of the $73 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received.

The federal government has been specific in how the funds can be used. The four categories are to respond to negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to provide hazard pay for eligible workers, as a provision to replace revenue affected by the pandemic and to make needed investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.

The city received $50.8 million from the act, and City Council approved an appropriation Tuesday so it can seek an expert’s professional expertise on how to correctly use the funds.

One complication, Peters said after the meeting, is that there are other grant and funding sources that are available now or on the horizon that could also cover broadband needs. Cloud said it will be nice to have Sand on the outside who can focus on broadband issues specifically.

Sand will receive a $3,000 monthly retainer. The contract is a month-to-month contract set for a year. The contract could be ended before the one-year mark, and it could be extended.

