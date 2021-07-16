Roanoke man ID'd as victim of Aboite Road crash

An 18-year-old Roanoke man has been identified as the victim of a Thursday crash on Aboite Road, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Isaac David Jernigan was driving in the 9000 block of Aboite Road when he lost control of his vehicle, left the road and struck a tree, the coroner's office said in a statement.

Jernigan was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced shortly after arrival, the statement said.

It said Jernigan died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash. His death is the 26th traffic fatality in Fort Wayne and Allen County during 2021.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Police Department and the coroner’s office.