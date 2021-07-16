Verbatim: Recycling site at Stellhorn Village to close

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management issued this news release today:

Allen County, IN -- Saturday July 17th, 2021 will be the last day that Allen County Residents will be able to recycle at Stellhorn Village, 4530 Maplecrest Road. The Community Recycling Drop-Off Site is closing due to a decision made by Lee & Associates, the property management group for the facility. Lee & Associates is located in Indianapolis.

The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) oversees the operation of six sites throughout the county. Sites are available to all residents, especially those who do not have access to curbside recycling.

ACDEM is working to find a new location in the area of the Stellhorn Village site to continue the service as soon as possible, and we appreciate your patience. The recycling drop-off sites listed below remain open to the public. Hours of operation for all sites (unless otherwise noted) are Tuesday-Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Leo-Cedarville, 14701 Schwartz Road;

Byron Health Center, 12101 Lima Road;

Little River Wetlands Project, 5000 Smith Road;

Kroger Southgate Plaza, 281 Pettit Avenue

Recycling is also available in Monroeville (110 1/2 W. South St.) and at Republic Services (2509 E. Pontiac St.) with hours varying.