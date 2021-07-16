Roundabout work to close Pontiac Street

The city of Fort Wayne issued the following Friday, July 16, 2021 –

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Beginning July 19, the roundabouts at Pontiac Street and Wayne Trace will be closed due to the Pontiac Street Roundabout Improvement Project. Traffic will not be able to travel north, south, east or west in that intersection. Detour signs will be posted. The work is expected to be completed by August 6.

The approximately $500,000 Pontiac Street Roundabout Improvement Project will include the construction of three lighted towers for each roundabout, shrubs and brush will be removed, and the railroad elevation will be painted. Contractors for the project include Worx Companies, Key Concrete and CertaPro Painters.

The City of Fort Wayne's Public Works Division has worked closely with the City of Fort Wayne's Community Development Division, Fort Wayne Public Art Commission, Sixth District City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, and nearby neighborhoods to bring the project to fruition.

The Pontiac roundabout improvements are part of the City of Fort Wayne's nearly $28 million that's being invested in local public works projects in 2021. Since 2014, the City has invested nearly $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.