Flash flood watch: Mercer

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Saturday afternoon in an area including Mercer County, Ohio.

Repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall are expected today through Saturday afternoon, the weather service said; widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected.

It said localized higher totals are possible and flash flooding may develop, especially late this afternoon through tonight.

Residents are urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued, the weather service said.