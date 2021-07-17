Fiery crash sends 3 to hospital

Unsafe speed contributed to a three-vehicle crash in Steuben County that sent three men to the hospital Friday.

Police said a semi traveling northbound on Interstate 69 rear-ended a passenger van that had slowed due to a traffic backup about 5:30 p.m. in Steuben Township.

The passenger van burst into flames after the crash.

The impact of the collision pushed the vehicle into the path of a SUV, officers said.

The three drivers in the crash were taken to a hospital, but police did not provide their conditions.

The semi driver was ticketed for following too closely and issued a warning for unsafe speed, officers said.

An investigation is ongoing.