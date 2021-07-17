Saturday, July 17, 2021 1:57 pm
Fiery crash sends 3 to hospital
The Journal Gazette
Unsafe speed contributed to a three-vehicle crash in Steuben County that sent three men to the hospital Friday.
Police said a semi traveling northbound on Interstate 69 rear-ended a passenger van that had slowed due to a traffic backup about 5:30 p.m. in Steuben Township.
The passenger van burst into flames after the crash.
The impact of the collision pushed the vehicle into the path of a SUV, officers said.
The three drivers in the crash were taken to a hospital, but police did not provide their conditions.
The semi driver was ticketed for following too closely and issued a warning for unsafe speed, officers said.
An investigation is ongoing.
