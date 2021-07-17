The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, July 17, 2021

    Fiery crash sends 3 to hospital

    The Journal Gazette

    Unsafe speed contributed to a three-vehicle crash in Steuben County that sent three men to the hospital Friday.

    Police said a semi traveling northbound on Interstate 69 rear-ended a passenger van that had slowed due to a traffic backup about 5:30 p.m. in Steuben Township.

    The passenger van burst into flames after the crash.

    The impact of the collision pushed the vehicle into the path of a SUV, officers said.

    The three drivers in the crash were taken to a hospital, but police did not provide their conditions.

    The semi driver was ticketed for following too closely and issued a warning for unsafe speed, officers said.

    An investigation is ongoing.

