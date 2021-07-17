Man hospitalized after DeKalb crash

A 43-year-old Auburn man is recovering from injuries suffered in an early morning crash in DeKalb County.

Police said the motorist was driving a Buick Lacrosse north on Indiana 3 about 5:30 a.m. when it ran a red light and was hit by a Ford F350 pickup making a left turn at Indiana 205.

The pickup had the right of way, officers said.

The car landed in a ditch and an ambulance later took the motorist to a hospital with chest and head pain after emergency crews freed him from the vehicle.

The driver of the pickup, a Churubusco man, didn't appear hurt and refused medical treatment, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.