    Saturday, July 17, 2021 9:50 am

    Man hospitalized after DeKalb crash

    The Journal Gazette

    A 43-year-old Auburn man is recovering from injuries suffered in an early morning crash in DeKalb County.

    Police said the motorist was driving a Buick Lacrosse north on Indiana 3 about 5:30 a.m. when it ran a red light and was hit by a Ford F350 pickup making a left turn at Indiana 205.

    The pickup had the right of way, officers said.

    The car landed in a ditch and an ambulance later took the motorist to a hospital with chest and head pain after emergency crews freed him from the vehicle.

    The driver of the pickup, a Churubusco man, didn't appear hurt and refused medical treatment, police said.

    The crash remains under investigation.

