Saturday, July 17, 2021 9:26 am
Spring Street bridge lane restrictions
The Journal Gazette
The Spring Street bridge between Leesburg Road and Tyler Avenue in Fort Wayne will have lane restrictions Monday, according to Cities Utilities.
A concrete restoration crew will be working in the westbound lane of Spring and a detour for westbound traffic will use Tyler Avenue to West State Boulevard to Hillegas Road to Bass Road.
Eastbound lanes will remain open during the restoration.
Workers should finish by Wednesday.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story