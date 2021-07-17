The Journal Gazette
 
    Spring Street bridge lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    The Spring Street bridge between Leesburg Road and Tyler Avenue in Fort Wayne will have lane restrictions Monday, according to Cities Utilities.

    A concrete restoration crew will be working in the westbound lane of Spring and a detour for westbound traffic will use Tyler Avenue to West State Boulevard to Hillegas Road to Bass Road.

    Eastbound lanes will remain open during the restoration.

    Workers should finish by Wednesday.

     

     

     

     

     

