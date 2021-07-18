Walgreens recalls Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets due to the feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattle away from young children and contact Walgreens for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Walgreens at 800-925-4733 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or online at www.walgreens.com and click on “Contact Us” at the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves the Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Set. The set includes three rattles and is marked for ages 3 months and above. The rattle, which has the character Winnie the Pooh as part of the toy, is blue and red with green and yellow shapes and is approximately 6.7 inches high

Walgreens has received 8 reports of the feet on the Winnie the Pooh rattle detaching. No Injuries have been reported.

The rattles were sold at Walgreens stores nationwide from September 2019 through January 2020 for about $10.