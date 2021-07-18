Police: Argument may have led to early morning shooting

A man was in life-threatening condition after a shooting west of downtown Fort Wayne early this morning, city police said.

Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Main and Center streets around 2:30 a.m., the department said in a statement.

Officers found a man who appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, but was later downgraded to life-threatening condition, the statement said.

Witnesses told police the victim may have been involved in an argument at Pedal City shortly before the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.