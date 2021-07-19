Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Custom woodworker Kip Lytle, left, explains a spring pole treadle lathe for a visitor at the Historic Old Fort on Spy Run Avenue on Sunday. Previous Next Monday, July 19, 2021 1:00 am Woodworker explains craft Woodworker explains craft Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story