Verbatim: FWCS announces in-school registration

Fort Wayne Community Schools issued this news release today:

In-school registration for the 2021-22 school year will be held Friday, July 30, and Monday, Aug. 2, at all 48 Fort Wayne Community Schools elementary, middle and high schools. Parents can visit their child’s school from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday or from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.

Families who took advantage of online pre-registration will be able to access the Rapid Registration line to get through in-school registration faster. In-school registration is still required to finalize registration for the new school year.

Families unable to attend the scheduled registration dates can contact their child’s school to make other arrangements prior to the first day of school, which is Monday, Aug. 16.

When attending in-school registration, parents are asked to bring a photo ID and two documents showing proof of residency to registration, if the documents were not provided during online registration. Documents accepted include:

Letter or check from any governmental agency, attorney or court papers

Letter or card from Allen County Office of Family and Children Services

Paycheck or Social Security benefits

Medical doctor, dentist or eye doctor statements

Established bank account statement (Not a newly established account or bank papers indicating you have changed your address with them)

Utility connect notice

Utility bill dated within the past 30 days (Not including cable or cell phone bills)

Lease printed on letterhead from an established apartment/mobile home leasing office with a contact name and phone number. Hand written leases or those printed from the internet are not acceptable.

Homeless families or those with unusual living arrangements should contact the Family and Community Engagement Center at 467-2113 for assistance.

For additional information, including school supply lists, visit https://home.fwcs.k12.in.us/back-to-school.

Other important dates: