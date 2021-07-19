Huntington U., South Whitley get federal 'essential services' investments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is investing $185 million to equip, rebuild and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states -- including Huntington University and South Whitley in Indiana.

The investments will benefit 3 million rural residents, officials said in a statement.

Huntington University will use a $12.3 million loan to renovate and expand the PLEX athletic fieldhouse, which will include updated facilities to provide space for continued academic growth. The renovations allow for use of buildings that have lost some functionality because of lack of updates. The updates will allow for students to have more space for classroom education as well as university campus life involvement.

The town of South Whitley will use a $27,800 grant to purchase a police vehicle to replace an older vehicle with 160,000 miles on it and experiencing mechanical issues. This will provide three police vehicles for the five police officers to provide 24/7 police services to the community of almost 1,800 residents.

"These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all residents, such as schools, police departments and other community equipment necessities," Indiana Rural Development Acting State Director Curtis Johnson said in the statement. "USDA is committed to assisting rural Indiana build back better and stronger."

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.