Mobile vaccination clinics set in New Haven, Roanoke

The Indiana Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics in New Haven and Roanoke this week. Vaccines are available for individuals ages 12 and older, and no appointment is necessary.

The New Haven clinic will be held at the New Haven Fire Department. 910 Hartzell Road, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Roanoke clinic will be held at Rolling into Roanoke, 126 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

To learn more about either clinic, go to www.ourshot.in.gov.