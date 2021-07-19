Indiana: 285 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 285 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 761,472 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

To date, 13,525 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 427 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,635,079 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,628,580 Friday, the statement said. It said 11,052,511 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than 18 are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Mobile vaccination clinics are planned in New Haven from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the New Haven Fire Department, 910 Hartzell Road, and in Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Rolling into Roanoke, 126 N. Main St.

IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. If you need transportation to your vaccine appointment, call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9.

As of today, 5,766,463 doses have been administered in Indiana, the statement said. This includes 2,868,151 first doses and 2,898,312 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents those who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.