    Monday, July 19, 2021 10:53 am

    Embassy Theatre announces 2021-22 'Broadway at the Embassy'

    The Journal Gazette

    The Embassy Theatre's "Broadway at the Embassy" is returning for the 2021-22 season.

    The season will include:

    • "Anastasia," Wednesday, Nov. 3;
    • "RENT," Saturday, Nov. 20;
    • "Cats," Monday, Jan. 24, 2022;
    • "Hairspray," Wednesday, March 23, 2022; and
    • "Jersey Boys," Thursday, April 21, 2022.

    The rescheduled performances of "Waitress" from the 2019-20 season will be April 5 and 6, 2022.

    Renewal subscription sales begin Monday, with new subscribers opening up Aug. 16.

     

