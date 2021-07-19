Embassy Theatre announces 2021-22 'Broadway at the Embassy'

The Embassy Theatre's "Broadway at the Embassy" is returning for the 2021-22 season.

The season will include:

"Anastasia," Wednesday, Nov. 3;

"RENT," Saturday, Nov. 20;

"Cats," Monday, Jan. 24, 2022;

"Hairspray," Wednesday, March 23, 2022; and

"Jersey Boys," Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The rescheduled performances of "Waitress" from the 2019-20 season will be April 5 and 6, 2022.

Renewal subscription sales begin Monday, with new subscribers opening up Aug. 16.