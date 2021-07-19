Monday, July 19, 2021 10:53 am
Embassy Theatre announces 2021-22 'Broadway at the Embassy'
The Journal Gazette
The Embassy Theatre's "Broadway at the Embassy" is returning for the 2021-22 season.
The season will include:
- "Anastasia," Wednesday, Nov. 3;
- "RENT," Saturday, Nov. 20;
- "Cats," Monday, Jan. 24, 2022;
- "Hairspray," Wednesday, March 23, 2022; and
- "Jersey Boys," Thursday, April 21, 2022.
The rescheduled performances of "Waitress" from the 2019-20 season will be April 5 and 6, 2022.
Renewal subscription sales begin Monday, with new subscribers opening up Aug. 16.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story