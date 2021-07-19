The Journal Gazette
 
    5 escape burning home

    The Journal Gazette

    Five people escaped a burning home this morning on Fort Wayne’s south side.

    Fort Wayne firefighters were called to 712 West Oakdale Drive just before 4:15 a.m. and found a fire on the first floor of the two-story home, a statement from the department said.

    The two adults and three children inside were able to escape, the statement said. Crews were able to extinguish the flames in about 15 minutes.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

     

