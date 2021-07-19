Couple barricades selves inside home

A couple barricaded themselves inside a Fort Wayne home Sunday after a man threatened to shoot another man, city police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Russell Avenue just before 1 a.m. and talked with a man in the front yard before he fled into the home, a statement from police said. It said the man called dispatch, said he wasn't going to come out and threatened to shoot officers.

The man's stepson was concerned his mother might be inside with the man, police said. They said the Crisis Response Team was called to was able to talk to the man, who confirmed a woman was also inside the house. The woman told police she was not being held against her will and also refused to come outside, the statement said.

After several hours of negotiations, both agreed to leave the home just after 5:30 a.m., police said.