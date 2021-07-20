Police investigate punch thrown during basketball game

A high school basketball tournament game turned into a police investigation as an opposing player punched a Grand Haven, Michigan, player, rendering him unconscious.

Detective Cpl. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said no arrests have been made in the incident that occurred at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at Turnstone, 3320 N. Clinton St. The investigation is ongoing, he added.

The victim, Harrison Sorrelle, playing for the 16-and-under MBA Lakeshore team competing in a Brawl for the Ball tournament here, received a severe concussion after he was punched and knocked out on the court, according to the Grand Haven Tribune in Grand Haven, Michigan.

The Tribune said Harrison’s mother, Amanda Sorrelle, reported that doctors took her son off sedation Monday morning and he was doing well. His family and the team had worried he might have a traumatic brain injury.

Referee Drew Zuidema told The Tribune Sorrelle scored a basket to give him 26 points in the game. As he ran back up the court, he bumped into an opposing player, who turned and pursued Sorrelle down the court and punched him, knocking him to the floor, Zuidema told The Tribune.

"The ball got inbounded, and as I was trailing as the trail official, all I saw was a left hook," Zuidema said.

When he was punched, Sorrelle was standing up and fell back onto his head, Zuidema told The Tribune. The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

The incident was captured on video.

