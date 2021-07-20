Firefighters rescue woman, dogs from burning home

Fort Wayne firefighters rescued a woman from the basement of a burning home this morning, while a child who had escaped the fire ran to a nearby fire station to alert them to the fire.

Firefighters were called to 6929 Red Hawk Drive just before 11 a.m., with a report of someone possibly trapped in the basement, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Crews saw smoke coming from the one-story home and rescued a woman who was trapped in the basement. Two children inside the home were able to escape on their own, the statement said.

Crews were told that three large dogs were also possibly inside. Firefighters found two of the dogs in the basement and rescued them. The third dog had gotten out by itself.

Investigators believe the fire, which was in the kitchen, started from hot material improperly disposed of in a trash can, the statement said.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire was ruled accidental by investigators.