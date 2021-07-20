West Nile virus detected in Indiana

The West Nile virus has been detected in Indiana for the first time this year and Indiana health officials are urging Hoosiers to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

No human cases of the virus have been found so far this year, the Indiana Department of Health said today, but a mosquito in Vigo County tested positive for the virus.

The department wants to remind residents to take preventive measures to avoid a mosquito bite, by using insect repellent and covering exposed skin.

Residents should take steps in getting rid of potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Most people infected with West Nile virus will not have symptoms, the department said, but 20% will develop an illness with fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. Fewer than 1% will develop a severe illness affecting the nervous system.