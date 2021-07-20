The Journal Gazette
 
    Ohio police seek missing man

    The Journal Gazette

    The Paulding County sheriff's department is looking for a 21-year-old resident who has been reported missing.

    Clay Dockery is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, has dark hair and eyes, weights 175 pounds and wears glasses, the sheriff's department said in a statement. It said he has a tattoo of a banjo on his right shoulder and praying hands on his left shoulder.

    Dockery may be driving a maroon 2007 Honda Pilot with an Ohio license plate of GBV5809.

    Anyone with information about Dockery's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's department at 419-399-3791.

     

