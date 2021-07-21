EACS expected to OK transfer of former school

East Allen County Schools' years-long attempt to find a new owner for a former elementary site will likely end without money exchanging hands.

The board is expected to act Aug. 3 on the administration's recommendation to transfer the former Hoagland Elementary School property to Madison Township for civic purposes.

The district demolished the former school at 12009 Hoagland Road in the 2019-20 academic year after attempts to sell it were unsuccessful.

The school, which was also known as Heritage Elementary, closed to students in 2014.

Money wouldn't be involved in the transfer because another government entity is taking ownership, said Kirby Stahly, assistant superintendent of administrative services.

He briefed the board Tuesday about the proposed Hoagland transfer as well as a recommendation to transfer a Woodburn parcel to another township – an action that should have been finalized almost 30 years ago.

It was "somewhat unbeknownst to us" that EACS owned a 1.2-acre former bus garage/storage site on Fahlsing Road in Woodburn, Stahly said.

After some digging, he said, officials learned the board approved a resolution disposing the property on Aug. 18, 1992.

"Somehow it never got recorded," Stahly said.

The administration is recommending the board on Aug. 3 approve transfer of the Woodburn parcel to Maumee Township, also for civic purposes.