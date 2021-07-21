Coliseum Boulevard to memorialize veterans

The stretch of Coliseum Boulevard near Memorial Coliseum will now be known as the Veterans National Memorial Mile.

State Sen. Liz Brown, R, held a ceremony today to debut the fruits of Senate Concurrent Resolution 7, the bill she wrote to make the dedication possible. About a dozen veterans attended and crowded around the large sign to unveil it.

Brown said there are more than 20,000 veterans who live in Allen County and the memorial is another way to pay tribute to those who have served in the military.

It is fitting, Commissioner Nelson Peters said, to have the memorial stretch from Parnell Avenue to Crescent Avenue since it places one end directly in front of the Coliseum, which features a shrine where veterans gather twice a year to pay tribute to those who died in war.

Each veteran who attended the event received a small replica of the Veterans National War Memorial sign to take home.

