6-week closure for section of Coombs Street

Coombs Street between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue is closed for 6 weeks while crews work on a City Utilities project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 3, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

A marked detour uses Berry and Clay streets, St. Joseph and Anthony boulevards and Lake and Columbia avenues.

For questions or to report problems, call City Utilities Engineering at 427-2705.