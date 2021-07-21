The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, July 21, 2021 12:11 pm

    6-week closure for section of Coombs Street

    The Journal Gazette

    Coombs Street between Berry Street and Edgewater Avenue is closed for 6 weeks while crews work on a City Utilities project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    The work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 3, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    A marked detour uses Berry and Clay streets, St. Joseph and Anthony boulevards and Lake and Columbia avenues.

    For questions or to report problems, call City Utilities Engineering at 427-2705.

     

