Wildfires spark Air Quality Action days

Air Quality Action Days have been issued throughout Indiana today and Thursday by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management because of smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and southern Canada.

IDEM is forecasting high levels of PM2.5 fine particles in the air, the department said in a statement. It said PM2.5 contains microscopic dust, soot and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. People at risk can be vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.

In the statement, IDEM suggests residents reduce activity outdoors, avoid burning wood and unnecessary fires, avoid gasoline-powered equipment and gas-powered recreational vehicles, combine errands and conserve energy.

In northeast Indiana, Allen and Whitley counties have PM2.5 air monitors, but because of the widespread nature of the event the alert has been issued for the entire region, the department said.