Warrant issued for woman accused of threatening children with knife

A 33-year-old Marion woman accused of threatening children with a knife at Weisser Park Elementary school playground is now wanted for arrest in Allen County.

In a probable cause issued today, Terra Roling, the subject of Facebook commentary since the May 15 incident was captured on video, is charged with two felony counts of intimidation.

Court documents say Roling's 13-year-old son told her he had been battered by other children at the playground. Roling then “verbally threatened” the boy with a knife as she held him.

Roling then began to run after the children, court documents say.

The local activist group Changemakers made the case a cause celebre during its weekly Facebook Live broadcasts.

The arrest warrant was signed by Allen Superior Court Fran Gull.

