Motorcyclist leg severed in crash

A Fremont motorcyclist is in the hospital after having a portion of his leg severed in a Tuesday crash.

Steuben County police said Cody J. Ormsbee, 28, was sideswiped by a Dodge Journey as he attempted a left turn off Indiana 120 about 4:30 p.m.

The driver of the car, 32-year-old Ericka J. Pillitiere also of Fremont, was behind Ormsbee as he slowed or stopped at 125 East, officers said.

Ormsbee was thrown from his bike and it was hit by an oncoming car.

Another motorist, a nurse, stopped and applied a tourniquet to Ormsbee's right leg that was severed just below the knee, police said.

Ormsbee was not wearing a helmet. He was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital and was listed in stable condition.

No other people were hurt in the crash, which remains under investigation.