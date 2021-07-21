Silver Alert issued for New Castle man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old New Castle man missing since Tuesday, Indiana State Police said.

David Mise is 5 feet 11, weighs 390 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes. He was was wearing a light blue polo shirt, dark blue shorts with red and blue flip-flops, and driving a silver 2021 Kia Rio with Arizona license 2NA8VC.

Mise is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Castle Police Department at 765-529-4890 or 911.