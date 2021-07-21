County reports 61 new COVID cases

An additional 61 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,619 cases and 693 deaths Tuesday, the county health department said.



Statewide, the Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that 713 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 762,127 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.



To date, 13,530 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day. An additional 428 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.