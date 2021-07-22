Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette Charles Shepard and Jenna Gilley set up a piece by Charles Miner called “Mary's Ladies” on Wednesday as part of Fort Wayne Museum of Art's upcoming exhibit, “A Love of Light: The Fendel/Rosenbach Collection,” opening Saturday. Previous Next Thursday, July 22, 2021 1:00 am Exhibiting patience Exhibiting patience Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment Share this article Share on facebook Share on twitter Email story