Guilty plea entered in June 2020 slaying

A Fort Wayne man pleaded guilty today to murder in the shooting death of a woman in a driveway on the city's northeast side.

A plea agreement calls for Martrell Weaver, 24, to serve 50 years in prison for killing Amanda Hoglund on June 24, 2020, on Clarmarnic Drive, near East State and Coliseum boulevards.

Weaver and his attorney, Gregory Fumarolo, appeared before Allen Superior Judge David Zent, who will sentence Weaver Sept. 10.

A four-day trial for Weaver was to start next week.

Weaver admitted shooting Hoglund, 22, after they arrived at Clarmarnic Drive. Witnesses told police the two were arguing. Weaver shot her once in a driveway and then stood over her and shot her several more times, witnesses said.

Weaver then backed up and sped off in his vehicle. Five minutes later, police said, he got into a hit-and-run crash at North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. A woman who witnessed the crash followed the Jeep to Kirkland Avenue and saw Weaver get out of the Jeep, grabbing a black backpack.

He eluded police until July 2020, when he was found in a wooded area in Mansfield, Ohio.

Hoglund's mother, Teresa Malott, attended the hearing and said she was satisfied with the plea deal.

Weaver killed Hoglund while he was on probation and has other charges that will be considered when he's sentenced, Fumarolo said.

jduffy@jg.net