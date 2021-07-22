Bass Road gas-station rezoning advances

A rezoning for a proposed Bass Road gas station will be recommended to the Allen County commissioners after most of the plan commission voted in favor of it Thursday.

The gas station's primary development plan, however, was deferred for 30 days, in part because of it being deferred at the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting Wednesday.

Karnail Singh wants to place a Marathon station with four fueling spots, a canopy and a 3,300-square-foot convenience store at 6819 Bass Road.

The plan commission voted 7-1 with one abstention to rezone the property from residential to commercial. But Robert Eherenman, commission attorney, said he saw deferral as the only option for the primary development plan because the plan includes a canopy, which isn't permitted next to a property zoned residential.

The county Board of Zoning Appeals was expected to take action on a request for a development standards variance to allow the canopy Wednesday, but instead approved a request to defer. Michelle Wood, senior planner, said Singh's attorney said the extended time will be used to make changes to the designs, including other options for the canopy.