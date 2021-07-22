Mad Ants honored for virtual basketball camp

The Fort Wayne Mad Ants said today they have been recognized for having the top youth basketball program for the year in the NBA G League.

The club was honored for its virtual basketball camp, a weeklong event hosted by Mad Ant employees Nick Gamble and Ron Howard.

Gamble and Howard ran viewers through a new skill each day in videos that ran simultaneously on Mad Ants social media, You Tube channel and ftwaynemadants.com.

The videos were filmed and produced by Fort Wayne Mad Ants Multimedia Manager Cameron Smolinske, with distribution and digital integration handled across multiple platforms by Smolinske and Media Relations Manager Dan Vance.