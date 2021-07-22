Pigs die in semi rollover

An undisclosed number of pigs were killed in a semi rollover crash early today along Interstate 469 in St. Joseph Township.

Allen County police said they were called to the area at the 26.2 mile marker near Indiana 37 about 4:30 a.m.

The truck driver, who was hauling a herd of 170 swine, suffered minor injuries in the crash and some pigs were killed and injured, officers said.

Lanes along I-469 were closed for several hours.

No further information was provided.