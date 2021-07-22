Thursday, July 22, 2021 6:37 am
Man in hospital after attack
The Journal Gazette
A man is recovering in a hospital from an attack Wednesday night in Fort Wayne.
Police said they were called to 4029 Robinwood Drive about 10:45 p.m. regarding a victim with head injuries.
Paramedics took the person to a hospital where staff said he was in a life-threatening condition.
There are no suspects and police are asking anyone with information to call 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the Crime Stoppers app P3.
