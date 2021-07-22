Man in hospital after attack

A man is recovering in a hospital from an attack Wednesday night in Fort Wayne.

Police said they were called to 4029 Robinwood Drive about 10:45 p.m. regarding a victim with head injuries.

Paramedics took the person to a hospital where staff said he was in a life-threatening condition.

There are no suspects and police are asking anyone with information to call 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the Crime Stoppers app P3.