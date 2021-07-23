Review: 2021 Kia K5 EX

According to J.D. Power, the average price of a new car has topped $40,000 during 2021. That's a lot of money, especially for a guy who still thinks of that as the price of a nice Mercedes or Corvette.

While that shows my brain still inhabits the 1990s, Kia is able to deliver a stylish and spirited sedan for 25% less than average that's still way above par. It's called the K5 EX.

It's a sporty little devil, channeling a certain aggressiveness from the more exotic Stinger sport sedan. Check the wide angry grille, chiseled lower facia, thin LED headlights and orange zig-zag driving lamps that give the car a sinister glow.

Base models come with 16-inch wheels, but bodysides in our EX are stretched over 18-inch wheels. There's a hint of Porsche in the fastback roofline, subtle spoiler and wide, thin taillamps. Formality in the rear windowline plays against a swath of chrome to convey a style of fun and comfort.

The interior's wood, leather and aluminum are not real, but you'd never know if nobody told you -- even if you run your fingers over them. The style works beautifully with the large touchscreen that flanks the instrument cluster and connects devices to the Bose audio system through Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Charge wirelessly in the console.

Details could have come from a dream car, but luxuries such as heated/ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and dual panel sunroof are very real.

The suite of safety tech could have come from a pure-bred European sport sedan. Forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, rear cross path detection, blind spot warning and active lane keep assist protect from all angles. Add to that a driver attention alert and rear occupant detection to keep everybody's attention.

Adaptive cruise control with stop/go functionality and lane centering steering provide blissful cruising. Side exit assist uses blind spot sensors to prevent passengers from stepping into traffic. Kia clearly cares about safety.

GT versions of the K5 are available with 290 horsepower, 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engines, but our car came with the base 1.6-liter turbo-four that conjures 180 horsepower and 195 foot-pounds of torque -- all delivered to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Even in base form, the engine is smooth and peppy, perfectly matched to the smooth shifting transmission. Without optional all-wheel-drive, fuel economy rates a near-hybrid 27/37-MPG city/highway.

Some may think the suspension is too firm, but I do not.

Engineers dialed in the right balance between crisp handling and the ability to absorb rough city streets or railroad tracks. Nothing squeaks, creaks or rattles as the car elicits only a damped “thump-thump” as it crosses expansion joints. It's about perfect on the highway, where it can soak up long miles without fatigue.

Though its price would indicate otherwise, nothing about the K5 EX is below par. A base K5 starts at just $23,690 and shares our car's powertrain, but lay on the luxury and you'll see our car's $32,355 sticker. Every inch and every motion feels like it should cost thousands more.

Competitors include the Subaru Legacy, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima and Chevy Malibu.

Casey Williams is an Indianapolis automotive journalist. To see a video of this review, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4Yzv_lKq4k. Send comments to Casey at AutoCasey@aol.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.