146 years ordered in deadly drug deal

A man who was found guilty of murder and other charges in a deadly drug deal was sentenced today to 146 years in prison.

In June, a jury found Jamesley Paul, 24, guilty of murder, felony murder and robbery. He was convicted of murder in the death of Mon Ong, 21, and found not guilty in the death of Brooke Wendel, 24. He was found guilty of two counts of felony murder and one count each of robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Paul was one of three young men who swarmed the home of Meng Kem at 2405 Barnhart Drive just after midnight Feb. 26, 2020.

Wendel, 23, and Ong,21, both died from gunshot wounds. Kem, 28, survived a shot to the neck that went through his arm and hand and has made it difficult to walk and use his left hand, Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Chaille said.

jduffy@jg.net