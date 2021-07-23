JG named Indiana's Blue Ribbon daily newspaper

The Journal Gazette Friday received the Hoosier State Press Association's Blue Ribbon Award given to newspapers judged to be the best in Indiana.

The award, presented each year to one daily and one nondaily newspaper, is the highest accolade of the HSPA Foundation's Better Newspaper Contest. It is based on an overall evaluation of editorial quality.

Judges from Kansas determined this year's Better Newspaper Contest winners, including the Blue Ribbon Award winner. The judges reviewed newspapers published from May 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2020.

The Hoosier State Press Association received 1,635 entries from 61 newspapers across Indiana.

This is the second time The Journal Gazette has won the Blue Ribbon Award. The newspaper won the award in 1990. It placed second in the blue-ribbon contest in 2014.

"To be recognized as the best daily newspaper in the state is obviously an honor any year and I couldn't be more proud of our staff," said Journal Gazette Publisher Sherry Skufca. "That we accomplished this while working remotely for almost 16 months is a testament to the staff's commitment to our mission, to individual initiative, and to the hard work necessary to communicate and collaborate under those circumstances.

"We worked hard to make sure our readers had the information they needed to protect themselves and their families during the pandemic, but also to deliver on our traditional role as watchdogs and to find local stories and photos not pandemic-related so we weren't just all COVID all of the time."