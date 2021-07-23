July 23: Allen County COVID-19 update

Fort Wayne, Ind. (July 23, 2021) – Another 68 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 29 confirmed PCR cases and 39 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 42,834 cases Friday. The county also saw five residents added to the COVID-19 death count due to a delay in reporting, bringing the total to 699 deaths.

The Allen County case count includes a total of 16,948 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.