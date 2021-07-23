Verbatim: Dupont Hospital launches obstetrical emergency department

Lutheran Health issued the following Friday, July 23, 2021 –

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (July, 22, 2021) – Lutheran Health Network's Dupont Hospital has launched a dedicated Obstetrical Emergency Department (OB ED), reinforcing the hospital's extensive maternity care services.

The Dupont Hospital OB ED is a separate emergency department, further enhancing the hospital's Perinatal Center designation. Accessed through the dedicated maternity entrance or the general ED, the OB ED is designed for patients at 20 weeks gestation through two weeks post delivery.

Dupont's OB ED boasts a 24-hour OB physician, anesthesiologist and neonatal provider. In addition, the department features ultrasound units, wireless fetal monitors and other dedicated equipment. Because of this focus, an OB ED can assess, treat and discharge an OB patient much faster than a general emergency department or triage setting. All patients coming in for an unplanned visit will be seen by an obstetric physician.

“One of the big differences between a typical ED and an OB ED is that in an obstetrical emergency department, a specialized provider will see the patient,” explains Kathryn Garner, MD, FACOG, Lutheran Health Physicians Women's Specialty Care. “An OB laborist is always there to assess and treat the mother-to-be, even if her personal OB is not available.”

“We have designed the Dupont OB ED to employ the best practices and address the circumstances that are unique to a prenatal or postpartum mother,” says Thomas Wheeler, Medical Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine, Dupont Hospital. “High-risk pregnancies can require immediate and specialized care. The OB ED is set up to handle a broad range of perinatal emergencies.”

Major differences between an OB ED and ED include:

● A provider will see the patient along with a nurse in an OB ED

● Multifaceted approach to care as ER and OB work together on needs of both mother and baby

● Postpartum moms can be seen by an OB provider verses a general ED physician

● OB ED provides a higher level of care for perinatal patients and babies

● Assess, treat and discharge obstetrical patients much faster than a general ED or triage setting

● Services provided in an obstetrics ED are separate from general ED population minimizing exposure to mother and baby

The OB ED also serves postpartum situations. Kim Fulkerson, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer, Dupont Hospital gives important advice for postpartum mothers needing care, “The majority of postpartum complications occur within the first two weeks of release. We are ready to care for those as early as twenty weeks pregnant up to two weeks after they have delivered. This gives our patients continued access to obstetric trained physicians and nurses who are familiar with you and your obstetric history.”

The Dupont Hospital OB ED opening compliments a recent honor given by The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), which granted a silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Adds Fulkerson, “I am extremely proud of the NICU team at Dupont Hospital in receiving this recognition. This specialized team lives out our mission with the commitment to excellence in all aspects of individualized care by their dedication and compassion towards mother, baby and their families every day.”

The Beacon Award for Excellence recognizes unit caregivers who successfully improve patient outcomes and align practices with AACN's Healthy Work Environment Standards.