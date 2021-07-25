Black-owned lawn care businesses on rise in Fort Wayne

LeRoy Jackson Jr. has noticed a trend in local entrepreneurism since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“The biggest thing I've seen in the Black community is like 500 new lawn services have cropped up,” he said. “Even I do 10 yards now.”

Jackson is affiliated with just about every nonprofit organization in the local Black community, including the Fort Wayne Urban League, the Black Chamber Fort Wayne, the A. Philip Randolph Institute's local chapter and the BUILD program.

But it isn't just those he's trying to lift up who are striking out on their own. He has a nephew and a grandson who have launched lawn-related businesses.

When jobs and hours dried up during the coronavirus shutdown, people with lawn care experience realized they could keep the profits if they bought mowers and snow plows and went into business for themselves instead of working for someone else, Jackson said.

“Lawn services,” he added, “are not rocket science.”

Detrick Robinson, Jackson's grandson, launched Quality Lawn LLC last July. The 24-year-old has invested about $15,000 in a push mower, two zero-turn riding mowers, pressure washing equipment and a used Ford F-150 pickup to haul it all in.

After one year in business, Robinson has secured about 30 residential customers. Although he has submitted a few quotes on commercial jobs, Robinson hasn't broken into what he considers a “very competitive” market.

The entrepreneur, who has launched a business website and Facebook page, plans to add snow removal services in the winter. “As of right now,” Robinson said, “I'm happy” with how it's going.