Pets of the week

Paden is a 7-year-old neutered Maltese/mix who is sporting a new haircut but will require regular trips to the groomer. For more information on him or any other pet at Humane Fort Wayne, 4914 S. Hanna St., call 260-744-0454 or go to www.humanefw.org.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Shortbread is a 2-year-old spayed female gray tiger Domestic Shorthair who came from a home with lots of cats. For more information on her or any other pet at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, 3020 Hillegas Road, call 260-427-5502 or go to www.fwacc.org.
Humane Fort Wayne
Inspectah Deck is a 5-month old neutered domestic shorthair/mix who is full of energy. For more information on him or any other pet at Humane Fort Wayne, 4914 S. Hanna St., call 260-744-0454 or go to www.humanefw.org.