Habitat for Humanity partners with city, Ten Point Coalition

Habitat for Humanity is building two new houses in the city's southeast quadrant through a partnership with the city and the Fort Wayne UNITED's Ten Point Coalition.

Officials announced the partnership Monday at the site of Habitat for Humanity's latest build at 802 Drexel Ave. Another Habitat home has been started down the block at 722 Drexel with both houses facing Weisser Park.

A grant from the city's Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services will fund the two Drexel houses. Andrew Gritzmaker, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne, said he is happy for Habitat for Humanity to partner with the coalition and the city for development in the Oxford neighborhood.

“None of this work would be possible without their commitment to southeast Fort Wayne,” he said.

The homes will be 1,100 square feet, with three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a crawlspace. The properties will also include a shed. The homes were designed by MSKTD and Associates.

The homes will be ready for families to move in by February. Families for the homes will be selected in the next three to six months.

dfilchak@jg.net