2 injured on boat fire on Lake Wawasee

Two women were hurt Sunday in a boat fire on Lake Wawasee.

Indiana conservation officers were called at 2:55 p.m. to the lake near the Wawasee Boat Company on reports of the boat fire with injuries.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a Cabin Cruiser with two inboard engines caught fire when the owner tried to start the vessel after fueling it, according to a news release from the state Department of Natural Resources. The owner said he vented the watercraft with blowers before engaging the engine.

The Syracuse Fire Department contained the fire to the watercraft before it sank.

Eight people on the boat made it safely to shore. Two women were taken to the Fort Wayne Lutheran Burn Center for treatment of second-degree burns, according to the release.