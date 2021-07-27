Council votes against tax breaks for Amazon

The Fort Wayne City Council voted tonight against tax breaks on investments made at Amazon's Flaugh Road warehouse that is currently under construction.

Amazon requested a tax abatement on its planned $111.5 million in investments for the 630,000-square-foot building at 5510 Flaugh Road off U.S. 30.

Council held a public hearing before its hour-long discussion and 5-3 vote with one member abstaining against the abatement.

Amazon would have saved about $7.3 million on personal property taxes over the next 10 years. The equipment's assessed value would be reduced by 100% the first year and gradually return to full value over the following decade.

Kyle DeGiulio, Amazon economic development policy manager, said the company did not ask for tax abatements on the first two locations it built in Fort Wayne. One of the reasons Amazon chose the Flaugh Road location was the tax abatement, DeGiulio said

He said Amazon has not made any investments in the property yet. Construction has started on the building, but Amazon will lease the building from Oak Street Investments LLC once it is completed.

Geoff Paddock, D-5th; Tom Didier, R-3rd; and Michelle Chambers, D-at-large, voted in favor of the request. Voting against the resolution were Sharon Tucker, D-6th; Tom Freistroffer, R-at-large; Paul Ensley, R-1st; Jason Arp, R-4th; and Russ Jehl, R-2nd.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at-large, asked to vote last as the committee chair, and he later said he hoped he was going to be the tie-breaking vote. He decided to abstain from the vote since it wouldn’t have changed the council’s action, he said.

In March, council approved a tax abatement worth about $16 million for the construction of the warehouse itself.

dfilchak@jg.net