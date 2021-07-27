DNR: Alligator found, killed in Whitley County

Officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources visited a Whitley County lake this week on the lookout for an alligator.

A reported alligator sighting at New Lake prompted the Monday outings – one during the day, one at night – but officers were unable to find the reptile or signs of one, said Capt. Jet Quillen of the Indiana DNR law enforcement division.

The agency since learned someone caught and killed the alligator, he said.

In Indiana, Quillen said, possession of an alligator isn't regulated until the animal reaches the length of 5 feet.

The DNR takes reports of alligator sightings seriously because of the public safety risk, Quillen said.

Officers also search at night because alligators can be spotted in the dark by the glow of their eyes, he said.