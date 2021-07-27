American Outdoor Brands recalls Caldwell E-Max® Pro BT earmuffs with rechargeable lithium-battery packs due the soldering within the lithium-battery pack housing can allow the wiring to detach and cause the unit to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Consumers should immediately remove the recalled lithium-battery pack from the earmuffs and contact American Outdoor Brands for disposal instructions in accordance with local laws and to receive free replacement alkaline batteries; including shipping.

Consumers can contact American Outdoor Brands toll-free at 877-416-5167 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT on Fridays, email support@caldwellshooting.com, or www.caldwellshooting.com/recall or www.caldwellshooting.com and click on the “Recall” link under the “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves the Caldwell® rechargeable lithium-battery pack (SKU No. 1108859) that was included with black E-Max® Pro BT Earmuffs (SKU No. 1099596), which provide hearing protection while shooting firearms. The rechargeable lithium-battery pack is housed in one of the earmuffs. The battery pack is 3.7 V and has a gray exterior. It measures 1.25 inches x 1.5 inches. The name Caldwell is on the exterior of the battery pack. The earmuffs also can operate with three AAA alkaline batteries.

The battery packs were sold at Midway USA, Bass Pro Shops and Davidsons stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from April 2021 through May 2021 for about $100 for the earmuffs.